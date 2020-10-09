This browser doesn't support Spotify Web Player. Switch browsers or download Spotify for your desktop.

The 2020 Election

By Vox

41 songs

  1. The stimulus standoff
    1:00:240:30
  2. Fareed Zakaria on how Biden and Trump see the world
    1:22:310:30
  3. Who are the Proud Boys?
    22:410:30
  4. It’s time to talk about Mike Pence
    32:290:30
  5. By the People: Blame the Constitution
    1:04:390:30
  6. Contact tracing President Trump
    20:530:30
  7. Joe Versus the Volcano
    29:220:30
  8. A dark, dangerous debate
    1:14:470:30
  9. Amy Coney Barrett
    25:430:30
  10. $750
    22:250:30
  11. By the People: How to make sure your vote is counted
    59:210:30
  12. Dianne Feinstein, please listen to this episode!
    1:01:570:30
  13. RBG, minority rule, and our looming legitimacy crisis
    1:12:050:30
  14. By the People: How to rig an election
    1:05:410:30
  15. This is the future Joe Biden wants
    23:520:30
  16. Can the Democrats take the Senate?
    26:270:30
  17. A Fake News Survival Guide
    24:450:30
  18. Black Republicans, Donald Trump, and America's "George Floyd moment"
    1:31:080:30
  19. Is Facebook ready for the election?
    23:450:30
  20. Trump sells out
    1:06:590:30
  21. Unconventional (Part II)
    30:590:30
  22. The Trump Show
    54:490:30
  23. NYT’s James Poniewozik on the virtual conventions; CNN’s Brian Stelter on Trump + Fox
    55:570:30
  24. How Donald Trump sees the world
    44:460:30
  25. Unconventional
    25:140:30
  26. Democratic convention special
    1:04:010:30
  27. How Joe Biden sees the world
    41:360:30
  28. What the hell is the Republican party doing?
    57:390:30
  29. Kamala
    23:220:30
  30. A devastating indictment of the Republican Party
    1:01:340:30

